Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Major Shareholder James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 24,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) major shareholder James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $148,080.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $115,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $99,740.00.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.05. 1,483,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,994. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.91. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 19.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Ciena by 3.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,184,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Ciena by 545.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 160,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 135,656 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.