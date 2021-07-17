Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $389.89.

CTAS opened at $386.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $392.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

