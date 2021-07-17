Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $425.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $389.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $389.89.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $386.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $392.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 593.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.