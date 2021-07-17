Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $95.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRUS. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.