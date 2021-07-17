Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $95.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRUS. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.
CRUS stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.
In other news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
