Citigroup Inc. Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLQT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 142.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after buying an additional 4,964,413 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in SelectQuote by 806.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,934,000 after buying an additional 4,218,933 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in SelectQuote by 4,826.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after buying an additional 1,863,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,446,000 after buying an additional 1,542,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SelectQuote by 199.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,436,000 after buying an additional 912,021 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

