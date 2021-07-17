Citigroup Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,177 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 545,598 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 82,737 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

