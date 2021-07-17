Citigroup Inc. Has $402,000 Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,663 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $9,844,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $5,618,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $1,214,000.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.35. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

