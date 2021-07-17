Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 287,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 354.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $82.34.

