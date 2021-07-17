Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,858 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Summit Materials by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Summit Materials by 26.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

