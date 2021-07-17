Citigroup Increases Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $72.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRTA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Prothena stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 1.58. Prothena has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $67.08.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,842. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Prothena by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Prothena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

