Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $19.29 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RF. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

