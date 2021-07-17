Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.02% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Citigroup by 23.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 275,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $874,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $1,660,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.