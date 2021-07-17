Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company benefits from its revenue and efficiency initiatives, latest being the TOP 6 Program, are anticipated to deliver pre-tax benefit of $400-$425 million in 2021. Solid loan and deposit balances are likely to aid the financials. Steady capital-deployment activities in order to enhance shareholders' value are a tailwind. With strong capital base, it carries lower likelihood of default if the economy worsens. However, rising costs due to investments in technology and pressure on margin due to Federal Reserve’s accommodative policy stance are concerning. Also, major exposure to commercial loans is a headwind.”

CFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

