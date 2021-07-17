Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,562 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 92,537 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Citrix Systems worth $40,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,455 shares of company stock worth $2,570,422 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

CTXS stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

