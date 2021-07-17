Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

CCO opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.52. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.64.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

