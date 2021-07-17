ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Down 87.1% in June

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EMO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,386. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

