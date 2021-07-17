Clearfield (CLFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, analysts expect Clearfield to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CLFD traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,682. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $464.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.96. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $43.64.

CLFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

