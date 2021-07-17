Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLSD. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.