Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Gap Down to $10.89

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $10.56. Clene shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 2,461 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Clene in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 12.97 and a current ratio of 13.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $530.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.06.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 207,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth $1,491,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the first quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

