CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 909,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 711,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $55,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after purchasing an additional 124,757 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,025 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMS shares. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

