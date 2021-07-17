CNH Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $6,769,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at about $3,888,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $3,181,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $2,519,000.

NASDAQ:PACX opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

