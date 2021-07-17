CNH Partners LLC Invests $596,000 in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,850,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,066,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,475,000. 49.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TVAC opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

