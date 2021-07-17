CNH Partners LLC Invests $678,000 in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 65,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $20,540,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,615,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,065,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,060,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LUXA opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

