CNH Partners LLC Sells 198,922 Shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC)

CNH Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,922 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 25.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITAC stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.25.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

