CNH Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

CNH Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

SGAM opened at $9.98 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

