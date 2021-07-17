Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.42. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $37.66.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.726 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is 54.07%.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

