Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$141.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCA. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$133.75.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$120.49 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$89.90 and a 12-month high of C$132.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$117.86.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$634.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$631.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3900006 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$189,342.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,471.20. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total transaction of C$191,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,568.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

