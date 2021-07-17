CoinFi Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $410,140.55 and approximately $70,507.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.08 or 0.00796308 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

