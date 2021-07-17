Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Short Interest Up 61.1% in June

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,225,300 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 760,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,126.5 days.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.