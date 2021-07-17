Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Short Interest Up 61.1% in June

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,225,300 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 760,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,126.5 days.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

