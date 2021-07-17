Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 17,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 34,989 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVGI. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

CVGI opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.47 million, a P/E ratio of -63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.60.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

