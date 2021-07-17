Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Short Interest Update

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 943,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

CVLT stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.27. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,347,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

