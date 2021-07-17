Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGDDY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

