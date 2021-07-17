Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE CAG opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,586,000 after purchasing an additional 317,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,846,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 860,057 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.