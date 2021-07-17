Conceal Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $8,881.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,316.05 or 1.00053300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00034781 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.01194326 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00362003 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.00367317 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050409 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,273,301 coins and its circulating supply is 11,628,312 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

