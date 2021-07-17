Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,700 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the June 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 116,987 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,033,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,083 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of CNCE opened at $3.49 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.02.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 974.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.