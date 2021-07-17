Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 48,556 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $8.59 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $687.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $324.77 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

