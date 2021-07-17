Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is Gates Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Gates Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,338 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up 5.3% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Constellation Brands worth $144,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 299.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $766,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 125.3% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

