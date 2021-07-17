Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $42.00 at Mizuho

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLR. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

CLR opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,109,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Continental Resources by 47.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

