Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 76,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,636,472.42. Insiders have sold a total of 54,551 shares of company stock worth $1,770,946 in the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

