Contrasting Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) & Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Appili Therapeutics and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appili Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 0 8 9 0 2.53

Appili Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 349.64%. Given Appili Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Appili Therapeutics is more favorable than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appili Therapeutics $90,000.00 388.15 -$10.86 million ($0.18) -3.09 Bayer Aktiengesellschaft $47.29 billion 1.25 -$11.99 billion $1.82 8.25

Appili Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft. Appili Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appili Therapeutics N/A -79.10% -65.20% Bayer Aktiengesellschaft -22.67% 18.95% 5.25%

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. Appili Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy. The Consumer Health segment markets nonprescription over-the-counter medicines, medical products, medicated skincare products, nutritional supplements, and self-care solutions in dermatology, nutritional supplements, pain and cardiovascular risk prevention, digestive health, allergy, and cold and cough. The Crop Science segment offers chemical and biological crop protection products, improved plant traits, seeds, digital solution, and pest and weed control products, as well as customer service for agriculture. This segment also provides breeding, propagation, and production/processing of seeds, including seed dressing. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a collaboration agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop oncology drugs; research and license agreement with Dewpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of new treatments for cardiovascular and gynecological diseases; collaboration agreement with Exscientia Ltd, Foundation Medicine Inc., and Evotec AG; research collaboration with Arvinas Inc. and Forschungszentrum JÃ¼lich GmbH; strategic research partnership with University of Oxford to develop novel gynecological therapies; and research collaboration agreements with Haplogen GmbH and Kyoto University to identify new drugs candidates for the treatment of pulmonary diseases. The company distributes its products through wholesalers, pharmacies and pharmacy chains, supermarkets, online and other retailers, and hospitals, as well as directly to farmers. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

