Contrasting LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get LexinFintech alerts:

25.0% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LexinFintech and Orange County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.78 billion 1.01 $91.18 million $0.48 20.54 Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 2.61 $11.10 million N/A N/A

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for LexinFintech and Orange County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

LexinFintech currently has a consensus target price of $13.53, indicating a potential upside of 37.17%. Orange County Bancorp has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.34%. Given LexinFintech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 16.51% 37.40% 9.51% Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LexinFintech beats Orange County Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors. It also matches user loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting services; Software development services; and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orange Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial real estate construction, residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; cash management, private banking, trust, investment, and wealth management services; banking services for local attorneys; and atm/teller, mobile and online banking, and bill pay services. It operates eight locations in Orange County, New York; five in Westchester County, New York; and one in Rockland County, New York. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.