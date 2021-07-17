ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNVVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of CNVVY stock remained flat at $$14.67 on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.43.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

