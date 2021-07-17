Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.48. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 1,372,949 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.