CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,279 shares during the quarter. CorePoint Lodging accounts for 5.9% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Newtyn Management LLC owned 4.17% of CorePoint Lodging worth $22,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE CPLG traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 588,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,599. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.64.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

