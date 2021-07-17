CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.27, but opened at $13.71. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. CorePoint Lodging shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 7,726 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth about $2,623,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 203,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 105,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.97.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

