Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

NYSE:RY opened at $101.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.30. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

