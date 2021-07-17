Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $219.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $141.21 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.11.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

