Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 76.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $26.52 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 25,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $727,250.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

