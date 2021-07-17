Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Cerner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerner by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Cerner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.79.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.