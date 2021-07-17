Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $236,000 in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.61.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

